CSW Industrials Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of CSW Industrials (NAS:CSWI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $133.74 per share and the market cap of $2.1 billion, CSW Industrials stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for CSW Industrials is shown in the chart below.

Because CSW Industrials is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 11.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.19% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. CSW Industrials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks CSW Industrials's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of CSW Industrials over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. CSW Industrials has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $384.3 million and earnings of $3.03 a share. Its operating margin is 15.26%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of CSW Industrials at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of CSW Industrials over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of CSW Industrials is 11.8%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 16.5%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, CSW Industrials's return on invested capital is 11.60, and its cost of capital is 5.95. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CSW Industrials is shown below:

To conclude, CSW Industrials (NAS:CSWI, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 74% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about CSW Industrials stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

