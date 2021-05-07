Sproutly Announces Submission of NNCP Notification with Health Canada for Sale of Cannabis-Infused Beverages





Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (Sproutly" or the Company) is pleased to announce it has completed the formulation of its initial beverage products and filed with Health Canada its NNCP notification related to cannabis-infused beverages utilizing cannabis extracts produced by the APP Technology. Sproutlys beverages deliver a predictable and rapid onset and offset of true to strain cannabis experiences that are not achieved by distillates and terpenes. The Companys beverages are their second 2.0 product to be submitted, with the intended launch set for the third quarter of calendar 2021.









With the completion of our initial beverage formulations, we are making steady progress towards 2.0 products that utilize our APP technology. Our beverages will deliver a predictably fast onset and offset of natural experiences of Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains. commented Dr. Sen, CEO & Director of Sproutly. Our all-natural water-soluble cannabis extract is well suited for beverages, providing a great taste profile while avoiding artificial chemicals typically used to incorporate oil into water. he added.









The beverages are being launched under Sproutlys Caliber brand starting with the Companys Lemon Z and Berry White strains to deliver a Sativa and an Indica experience, respectively. Each product will be available in both a single 2 ounce (60mL) bottle with whole plant extract that contains 5mg THC, and a single 8 ounce (237mL) bottle containing 10mg THC, the maximum allowed under Canada's Cannabis Act. The products will be sold under its Health Canada licensed subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc. (THR) and leverage THRs current provincial supply agreements within Canada.









About Sproutly Canada, Inc.









Sproutlys core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our natural water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce a diverse portfolio of differentiated consumer products. Sproutlys business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.









For more information on Sproutly, please visit: www.sproutly.ca.









