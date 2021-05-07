Greenlane to Host First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Greenlane or "the Company) ( GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 18th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter in advance of the call.



DATE:



Tuesday, May 18th, 2021



TIME:



8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



WEBCAST:



Click to access



DIAL-IN NUMBER:



(833) 519-1285



CONFERENCE ID:



3068055



REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

Available until 11:30 PM Eastern Time on June 1st 2021

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ( GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries, and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platform, vapor.com . Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 8,000 retail locations and has over 250 employees with operations in United States, Canada, and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industrys leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service, and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlanes curated portfolio of owned brands includes EYCE, packaging innovator Pollen Gear , VIBES rolling papers, Marley Natural Accessories; K.Haring Glass Collection , Aerospaced grinders, and Higher Standards which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experiences with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/ .

