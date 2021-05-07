TELUS Corporation Notice Of Cash Dividend

Also check out: (Free Trial)
Andrea Wood
Vancouver, British Columbia
Contact: Investor Relations
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3162 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 2, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2021.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
May 6, 2021
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]
