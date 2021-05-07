Logo
Teekay Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Calls

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (:TK), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (:TGP), and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers) (:TNK) plan to release their financial results for the first quarter of 2021 before market open on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

All shareholders, unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference calls by choosing from the following options:

  • By dialing:

EntityDateTime (ET)Telephone Number (North America)Telephone Number (International)Conference Code
Teekay May 13, 202111:00 a.m.1 800 367 24031 647 490 53677033590
Teekay TankersMay 13, 202112:00 p.m.1 800 458 41211 647 484 04778911981
Teekay LNGMay 13, 20211:00 p.m.1 800 367 24031 647 490 53677355560
  • By accessing the webcasts, which will be available on Teekay's website at www.teekay.com at the times noted above (the archives will remain on the website for a period of one year).

Accompanying First Quarter of 2021 Earnings Presentations will also be available at www.teekay.com in advance of the conference call start times.

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (:TGP), one of the worlds largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (:TNK), one of the worlds largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $9 billion, comprised of approximately 135 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 10 countries and approximately 5,350 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the worlds leading oil and gas companies.

Teekays common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol TK.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the worlds largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnerships ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols TGP, TGP PR A and TGP PR B, respectively.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 50 double-hull tankers (including 26 Suezmax tankers, 15 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has one time chartered-in tanker. Teekay Tankers vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its conventional oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TNK.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

