Trillium Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All financial amounts in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.



Coming off an R&D Day last week, we are very excited to have launched a new chapter in Trilliums evolution, said Jan Skvarka, Trilliums President and CEO. Building on a robust foundation anchored in a demonstrated monotherapy proof of concept of TTI-622 and TTI-621 in multiple lymphoma indications, we have initiated an ambitious Phase 1b/2 program in nine patient settings across hematologic and solid tumor cancers. With a major transformation program that touched literally every aspect of our identity completed in 2020, and approximately $276 million in cash, we are very well positioned to execute the recently initiated Phase 1b/2 program, and generate a robust flow of new data over the next couple of years.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companys two clinical programs, TTI-622 and TTI-621, target CD47, a dont eat me signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable United States federal securities laws and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, forward-looking statements). The use of words such as may, will, could, should, expects, intends, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, projects, seeks, endeavor, potential, continue or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the therapeutic potential and monotherapy activity of our programs, our clinical development plans and our expectations with respect to initiating Phase 1b/2 studies in hematological and solid tumor malignancies, and the expected timing of the release of further data on Trilliums TTI-622 and TTI-621 studies. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Trillium has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, the effectiveness and timeliness of preclinical and clinical trials; and the completeness, accuracy and usefulness of the data. While Trillium considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant scientific, business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause Trilliums actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A discussion of risks and uncertainties facing Trillium appears in Trilliums Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, each as updated by Trilliums continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Trillium disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.









Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended

March 31, 2021

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

Operating expenses Research and development expenses $ 5,924 $ 4,988 General and administrative expenses 5,390 11,675 Total operating expenses 11,314 16,663 Operating loss (11,314 ) (16,663 ) Other income (expense) Interest income, net 529 412 Net foreign currency loss (35 ) (24 ) Total other income, net 494 388 Net loss before income taxes (10,820 ) (16,275 ) Income tax expense 42 23 Net loss and comprehensive loss (10,862 ) (16,298 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.11 ) (0.25 ) Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 103,004,158 65,522,274









Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 275,652 $ 291,165 Total assets 288,288 300,822 Total liabilities 15,303 21,975 Total stockholders equity 272,985 278,847





