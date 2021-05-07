Logo
IHOP® Celebrates "Milkshake Monday" Nationwide With $50,000 Charitable Donation on Monday, May 10, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



IHOP today declared Monday, May 10, 2021 as Milkshake Monday, as a sweet start to the week with a wink and a laugh. The promotion was sparked by one very famous fans penchant for milkshakes, following his viral visit to a busy IHOP restaurant last week in Manhasset, Long Island, NY.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005129/en/

IHOP celebrates

IHOP celebrates "Milkshake Monday" nationwide with $50,000 charitable donation on Monday, May 10, 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)



The lauded comedian, actor and filmmaker jokingly set the record straight on Monday, Tweeting that he only left IHOP because the restaurants all-you-can-eat offering did not apply to milkshakes.



IHOP responded in kind and accepted the challenge: on Milkshake Monday, guests are invited to visit any of the 19 IHOP locations throughout Long Island, NY for All-You-Can-Drink milkshakes from 12:00-8:00 p.m. ET.



Guests across the country can also get in on the fun and enjoy a milkshake at any IHOP restaurant nationwide for a good cause. For every milkshake sold on Milkshake Monday, IHOP is donating $1 each (up to $50,000) to Comedy Gives Back, the nonprofit safety net of the comedy community that helps struggling comedians who have lost all income due to COVID-19 forced closures of comedy clubs and venues. Comedy Gives Back addresses the needs of the comedy community through crisis relief and access to mental health and chemical dependency treatment.



We take our guests suggestions very seriously in an effort to continually shake things up and satisfy all palates with our signature commitment to IHOSPITALITY, said Kieran Donahue, CMO, IHOP. There is no better way to kick off the week and enjoy our craveable menu than with a house-made milkshake, or as many as you can drink. For more than 62 years, we have welcomed everyone famous and familiar to pancake, smile and laugh together under our blue roof.



We are thrilled to celebrate Milkshake Monday at IHOP in the spirit of a cheeky smile for a good cause, said Amber J. Lawson, CEO, Comedy Gives Back. A delicious meal of pancakes and milkshakes can make you happy any time of day, and while we could all use a laugh right about now, some could use a lot more. A handful of comedians are household names, but the majority are not; we are grateful for IHOPs support to help working comedians stay afloat in this challenging time.



IHOPs house-made milkshakes are made with hand-scooped, premium ice cream, vanilla, real milk, and whipped topping in four mouthwatering flavors: HERSHEYs Chocolate, Strawberry made with real fruit, OREO Cookie, and Vanilla.



The All-You-Can-Drink Milkshake Monday is available 12:00-8:00 p.m. ET at the following 19 Long Island, NY locations:





  2. 100 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY 11801-4032





  3. 2935 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756-1330





  4. 533 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY 11590-5109





  5. 133 B West Sunrise Highway, Freeport, NY 11520-3523





  6. 145 Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY 11596-1700





  7. 180 E Sunrise Highway, Valley Stream, NY 11581-1312





  8. 2971 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, NY 11572-3202





  9. 1586 Northern Boulevard, Manhasset, NY, 11030-3006





  10. 2159 Jericho Turnpike, Commack, NY11725-2903





  11. 201 Airport Plaza Boulevard, Farmingdale, NY, 11735-3934





  12. 1490 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY 11901-2040





  13. 339 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779-2343





  14. 666 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788-5141





  15. 513 Patchogue Road, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776-1006





  16. 141 Alexander Avenue, Lake Grove, NY 11755-1101





  17. 25 West Sunrise Highway, Lindenhurst, NY 11757-2424





  18. Shore Mall, Bay Shore, NY, 11706-5039





  19. 651 Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704-8217





  20. 259B Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station, NY 11746-4124





For more information, follow @IHOP on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and www.comedygivesback.com.



The HERSHEYS trademark is used under license from The Hershey Company. OREO is a trademark of Mondelz International group, used under license.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC



For more than 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of December 31, 2020, there are 1,772 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Thailand. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

