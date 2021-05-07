Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ( FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the Companys website for 90 days.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrums proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

Contact:

Christi Waarich

Director, Investor Relations

and Corporate Communications

617-651-8664

[email protected]