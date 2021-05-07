Axsome Therapeutics Joins Mental Health America and other Advocacy Organizations in Raising Awareness and Providing Support for Mental Health During Mental Health Month

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( AXSM) is joining Mental Health America (MHA) and other advocacy organizations in observing May is Mental Health Month, by raising awareness of and supporting people living with depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions. MHA is the nations leading community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting overall mental health.



Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and from MHA indicate a striking increase in the prevalence of mental health conditions in the U.S., including a more than 4-fold increase in symptoms of depression compared to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic:

The prevalence of depression symptoms increased from 6.5% in 2019 to a high of 30.2% of U.S. adults in December 2020 [1,2];

The prevalence of anxiety symptoms increased from 8.1% in 2019 to a high of 36.9% of U.S. adults in December 2020 [1,2];

Of the nearly 3 million people who took an MHA mental health screening during the past 12 months, approximately 1 million were experiencing depression, and hundreds of thousands more were experiencing either anxiety or psychosis [3]; and

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. reported living with a mental health condition, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and post-traumatic stress disorder [4]. Research shows that estimate has grown to at least 2 in 5 adults [5].

These findings highlight the need, more than ever, to promote mental health awareness, increase access to care, and provide support for those living with mental health conditions.

Individuals living with mental health conditions are not alone. The following organizations are committed to providing support and resources to people living with mental health conditions, and to those looking to prioritize their mental health:

Mental Health America (MHA) (https://www.mhanational.org). MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services, and support for those who need them, with recovery as the goal. Resources provided by the MHA include a free online mental health screen, which can be found at MHAscreening.org, to help identify signs of mental health problems.

(https://www.mhanational.org). MHA's work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; and integrated care, services, and support for those who need them, with recovery as the goal. Resources provided by the MHA include a free online mental health screen, which can be found at MHAscreening.org, to help identify signs of mental health problems. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) (https://www.dbsalliance.org). DBSA is a leading national peer-focused mental health organization, whose mission is to provide hope, help, support, and education for individuals who live with mood disorders.

(https://www.dbsalliance.org). DBSA is a leading national peer-focused mental health organization, whose mission is to provide hope, help, support, and education for individuals who live with mood disorders. Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) (https://adaa.org). ADAAs mission focuses on improving quality of life for those with anxiety, depression, OCD, PTSD, and co-occurring disorders through education, practice, and research.



As part of Axsomes commitment to depression education, resources and tools are available at www.talkdepressettling.com to help support those affected by depression.

About Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. For more information, please visit the Companys website at www.axsome.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the company website.

References

Forward Looking Statements

