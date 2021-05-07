WELL Health Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, will release its First Quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by: Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer; and Pardeep S. Sangha, Vice President Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Time: 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST) Dial-in: 416-764-8650 (Toronto local)

778-383-7413 (Vancouver local)

1-888-664-6383 (Toll-Free) Confirmation #: 5652 9388

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at the following URL:

https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates primary and executive healthcare clinics in both Canada and the US, operates a multi-national digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) business serving thousands of healthcare clinics and health systems of all sizes, operates a multi-national portfolio of telehealth services which includes one of the largest telehealth service providers in Canada. WELL is also a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL's wholly owned subsidiary CRH Medical is a leading provider of anesthesia services and the patented O'Regan hemorrhoid banding product to gastrointestinal focused clinics. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com, and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

