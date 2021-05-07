Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2021

MILWAUKEE, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against PureCycle (NASDAQ: PCT). The investigation results from inaccurate statements PureCycle may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/purecycle-technologies-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On May 6, Hindenburg Research published a report exposing the troubling history of certain of PureCycle's executives with publicly traded companies, pointing out that, collectively, these executives have taken "6 companies public prior to PureCycle. All have failed, resulting in 2 bankruptcies, 3 delistings, and 1 acquisition after a 95% decline. Over $760 million in public shareholder capital was incinerated in the process." The report noted that Hindenburg had contacted "multiple former employees of these earlier failed companies, who said PureCycle's executives based their financial projections on 'wild ass guessing', brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors."

More troubling, the report stated that "multiple competitors and industry experts explained that PureCycle faces steep competition for high quality feedstock, and called the company's financial projections into question." In addition, the report cited a "30-year expert on polymers, with a background in advanced plastics recycling [who] . . . told us the company's patent is 'indirect', 'vague' and a 'regurgitation' of prior art [and also] . . . referred to the company's flammable pressurized process as a 'bomb' and warned about the company forging ahead to commercial scale despite still having issues at a lab scale.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/purecycle-technologies-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-purecycle-technologies-inc-301286374.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)