Waterdrop Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Waterdrop Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 7, 2021

BEIJING, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services with a positive social impact, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 30,000,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing 10 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of US$12.0 per ADS. In addition, Waterdrop has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,500,000 additional ADSs to cover over-allotment. The total gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately US$360.0 million if the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option, and approximately US$414.0 million if the underwriters choose to exercise their over-allotment option in full.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2021, under the trading symbol "WDH." The offering is expected to close on May 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are acting as the representatives of the underwriters.

The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. When available, copies of the final prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC: 68th Floor, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road, Central, Hong Kong.
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC: 1585 Broadway, New York, New York 10036, U.S.A.
  • BofA Securities, Inc: One Bryant Park, New York, NY 10036, United States.

A registration statement on Form F-1 related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, Waterdrop has built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform and is expanding into providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Xiaojiao CUI
Waterdrop Investor Relations
+86 10 5625-6717
IR@shuidi-inc.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ran TAO
Waterdrop Media
+86 10 5625-6717
[email protected]

Yue YU / Xiaoni CHEN
Brunswick Group
+86 10 5960-8600
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-inc-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301286531.html

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)