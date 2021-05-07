Free People and Summer Classics to Open in Southlake Town Square

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Free People and Summer Classics to Open in Southlake Town Square

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lifestyle destination in demand as retailers open new front doors in Southlake

PR Newswire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 7, 2021

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Free People is soon to have a new home in Southlake Town Square. Defined by femininity, creativity, curiosity and adventure, Free People offers unique women's apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories. Free People is expected to open in late 2021 in a 2,329-square-foot space at 1434 Main Street, next to Tommy John and across the street from LUSH.

Premier luxury outdoor furniture brand Summer Classics will open this summer at 301 N. Carroll Avenue in an 8,800-square-foot space near Market by Macy's, and will feature a line from Gabby Home Furnishings.

"These are exciting brands that wants to engage customers with the level of in-person, interactive experience that a home in Southlake Town Square can offer," said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director western division with Retail Properties of America, Inc. ("RPAI"), owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. "Our walkable, well-edited collection of desirable brands is what continues to set Southlake Town Square apart as a lifestyle destination, and we're pleased to continue to grow and create opportunities for our guests to interact with the great brands that call us home."

Southlake Town Square will welcome many fresh new faces to its venerable mix of buzzworthy brands this summer.

Express Edit will open in Southlake Town Square, in a 2,066-square-foot space across from Michael Kors at 311 Grand Ave East in May. This new concept features a smaller collection curated specifically for the Southlake community, with women's and men's must-have styles handpicked by local influencers. The concept opened in Nashville's premier urban neighborhood, The Gulch, earlier this year and is making its Texas debut in Southlake.

On the heels of Whistle Britches chicken emporium's opening later this month in a 4,072-square-foot space at 1230 Main Street, renowned Dallas chef Omar Flores will open another new restaurant concept, Muchacho's, later this summer. Muchacho's is located at 431 Grand Ave East in a 4,475-square-foot space to offer the James Beard Award nominee's take on Tex-Mex.

Trophy Blooms, owned by award-winning local floral designer Madeline Ricketts, also opened its doors on May 22 in a beautiful, 916-square-foot location at 335 N. Carroll Avenue next to Nothing Bundt Cakes.

About Southlake Town Square
Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Southlake, Texas, Southlake Town Square is owned and operated by a subsidiary of RPAI. This 130-acre, open-air, mixed-use development boasts more than 120 specialty retail shops and restaurants, including the first Market by Macy's in the country, Apple, Madewell, Anthropologie, lululemon and Sephora, an upscale urban Hilton Hotel, offices, city and county government buildings, a U.S. Post Office and residential brownstones. To learn more, please visit SouthlakeTownSquare.com or call 817-329-5566. Connect socially with Southlake Town Square online via its Facebook or Instagram.

About RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Editor's note: High-res photos images are available here.

Media Contacts:


Suzanne Gentry Flodin

Rachel Hedstrom

214.500.4289

972.365.7741

[email protected]

[email protected]

Southlake Town Square (PRNewsfoto/Southlake Town Square)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/free-people-and-summer-classics-to-open-in-southlake-town-square-301286238.html

SOURCE Southlake Town Square

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)