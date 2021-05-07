OTC Markets Group Welcomes Kits Eyecare Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS; OTCQX: KTYCF), a digitally native eyecare platform, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Kits Eyecare Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "KTYCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Our continued success with executing on our strategic plan has led to increased interest in our stock. OTCQX will increase the liquidity of our stock and enhance access for U.S. Shareholders seeking to gain exposure to what we believe will become the leading vertically integrated, asset light model in eyecare," said Sabrina Liak, CFO of KITS.

Burns Figa & Will PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Kits Eyecare Ltd.

KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eye care platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses an eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

