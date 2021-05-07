Logo
2 Long-Term Payers Announce Dividends

These stocks have increased their dividends faster than the S&P 500

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pembina Pipeline Corp (

PBA, Financial) and Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS, Financial) announced dividends after market close on Thursday, May 6.

These stocks attract the interest of dividend investors as they have been paying dividends for several years and have increased their payments at a higher annual average growth rate compared to the S&P 500 over the past one-year, three-year and five-year periods.

The benchmark index for the U.S. market has seen its member companies increase their dividends by an average of 1.3% over the past year, at an average CAGR of 2.98% over the past three years and at an average CAGR of 5.84% over the past five years.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (

PBA, Financial)

On Thursday, after regular trading hours, the Canadian oil and gas midstream operator in North America announced that on June 15, it will pay a monthly cash dividend of 21 Canadian cents per common share to shareholders of record as of May 25. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for May 24. The payment will be on par with the previous distribution.

Pembina Pipeline Corp has distributed dividends for approximately 23 years and increased them by 6.78% over the past year, at a CAGR of 5.26% over the past three years and at a CAGR of 6.7% over the past five years.

The company has more than $80 million in cash on hand and about $2.3 billion in trailing 12-month operating cash flow as of Dec. 30, 2020 to support the payment of the monthly dividend.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 41.05% over the past year to close at $32.23 on Thursday for a forward dividend yield of 6.3%, a market cap of $17.54 billion and a 52-week range of $20.095 to $32.25.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $31.62 per share.

Cohen & Steers Inc (

CNS, Financial)

On Thursday, after regular trading hours, the New York-based asset management firm announced that on May 27, it will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 45 cents per common share. The payment will be on par with the previous one. Shareholders must be on the company's records no later than May 17 if they want to receive the payment. The ex-dividend date is scheduled for May 14.

Cohen & Steers Inc has been paying dividends for about 16 years, increasing them by 10.2% over the past year, at a CAGR of 11.5% over the past three years and at a CAGR of 10% over the past five years.

The company funds the payment of the quarterly dividend with nearly $60 million available in cash on hand as of March 31, 2021.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The share price has risen by 9.7% over the past year up to $70.10 on Thursday for a forward dividend yield of 2.58%, a market cap of $3.38 billion and a 52-week range of $54.03 to $78.82.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $79.25 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

