A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by about 1.73% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($4,201.62 as of Thursday) has increased by more than 104% over the past five years through May 6.

Thus, investors may be interested in Hercules Capital Inc ( HTGC, Financial), B. Riley Financial Inc ( RILY, Financial) and Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc ( HCCI, Financial), since these companies have strongly beaten the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rate over the times period in question.

Hercules Capital Inc ( HTGC, Financial)

The Palo Alto, California-based provider of loan and growth capital to develop privately held businesses that are believed to have long-term growth potential saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items increase by 25.3% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has gained 46.90% over the past five years to trade at $17.54 at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a 52-week range of $9.23 to $17.71, and a price-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /Md/ leads the group of top fund holders with 2.11% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Royal Bank of Canada with 1.82% of shares outstanding and Sound Income Strategies, LLC with 1.80% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $18.57 per share.

B. Riley Financial Inc ( RILY, Financial)

The Los Angeles, California-based global provider of collaborative financial services and solutions for corporate, institutional, high net worth clients and individual investors saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 52% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen by 603.4% over the past five years, closing at $70.97 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a 52-week range of $16.05 to $74.5 and a price-earnings ratio of 9.61.

BlackRock Inc. dominates the group of top fund holders with 5.36% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. with 4.48% of shares outstanding and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.36% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc ( HCCI, Financial)

The Elgin, Illinois-based provider of waste management services in North America saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 37% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen by 201% over the past five years to trade at $31 at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $748.79 million, a 52-week range of $12.60 to $31.90 and a price-earnings ratio of 60.46.

Among the top fund holders of the company, Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC is the leader with 13.04% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc /Md/ with 7.13% of shares outstanding and BlackRock Inc. with 4.46% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $34 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.