A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

Their 5-year earnings growth rates are beating that of the S&P 500

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by about 1.73% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($4,201.62 as of Thursday) has increased by more than 104% over the past five years through May 6.

Thus, investors may be interested in Hercules Capital Inc (

HTGC, Financial), B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY, Financial) and Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI, Financial), since these companies have strongly beaten the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rate over the times period in question.

Hercules Capital Inc (

HTGC, Financial)

The Palo Alto, California-based provider of loan and growth capital to develop privately held businesses that are believed to have long-term growth potential saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items increase by 25.3% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has gained 46.90% over the past five years to trade at $17.54 at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a 52-week range of $9.23 to $17.71, and a price-earnings ratio of 6.29.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /Md/ leads the group of top fund holders with 2.11% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Royal Bank of Canada with 1.82% of shares outstanding and Sound Income Strategies, LLC with 1.80% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $18.57 per share.

B. Riley Financial Inc (

RILY, Financial)

The Los Angeles, California-based global provider of collaborative financial services and solutions for corporate, institutional, high net worth clients and individual investors saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 52% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen by 603.4% over the past five years, closing at $70.97 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a 52-week range of $16.05 to $74.5 and a price-earnings ratio of 9.61.

BlackRock Inc. dominates the group of top fund holders with 5.36% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. with 4.48% of shares outstanding and

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.36% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (

HCCI, Financial)

The Elgin, Illinois-based provider of waste management services in North America saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 37% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen by 201% over the past five years to trade at $31 at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $748.79 million, a 52-week range of $12.60 to $31.90 and a price-earnings ratio of 60.46.

Among the top fund holders of the company, Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC is the leader with 13.04% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc /Md/ with 7.13% of shares outstanding and BlackRock Inc. with 4.46% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $34 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso