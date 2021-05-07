Bruker Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences





Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the following virtual conferences:









BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference





Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Frank Laukien, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer





Mark Munch, President, Bruker Nano Group









UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference





Monday, May 24, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Frank Laukien, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer





Mark Munch, President, Bruker Nano Group









Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference





Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Frank Laukien, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer





Juergen Srega, President, Bruker CALID Group









Live audio webcasts of the virtual presentation and fireside sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com. Replays will be posted on Brukers Investor Relations website after each event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005145/en/