Reed's Inc. Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORWALK, Conn., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reeds Inc. ( REED), owner of the nations leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that it intends to issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Following the release, members of Reeds, Inc. senior management team will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This conference call can be accessed via a link on Reed's investor website at https://investor.reedsinc.com under the "Events & Presentations" section or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144910. To listen to the live call over the Internet, please go to Reed's website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, the call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number, 1-877-300-8521 (U.S.); or 1-412-317-6026 (International). Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Companys website under the Investors section at https://investor.reedsinc.com for approximately 90 days.

About Reeds, Inc.:

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and Americas best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its Reeds Real Ginger Ale and award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

For more information about Reeds, please visit the Companys website at: https://drinkreeds.com/ or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reeds on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @drinkreeds.

For more information about Virgils, please visit Virgils website at: https://virgils.com/. Follow Virgils on Twitter and Instagram @drinkvirgils and on Facebook @drinkvirgilssoda.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Reed Anderson, ICR
(800) 997-3337 Ext 2
Or (646) 277-1260
Email: [email protected]
www.reedsinc.com

