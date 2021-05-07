Huntington Ingalls Industries to Present at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on May 13

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (:HII) will participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on May 13. The conversation with HII President and CEO Mike Petters and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time and will be webcast on ir.huntingtoningalls.com.



Huntington Ingalls Industries is Americas largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HIIs Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HIIs Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

