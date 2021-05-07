Gentex Announces Virtual Meeting Format for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ZEELAND, Mich., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation ( GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, announced today that due to ongoing government regulations and recommendations regarding COVID-19, and in the interest of the health and well-being of its shareholders, team members, and communities, its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders now will be held in a virtual-only meeting format.



As a result, shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting (Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. E.T.) has not changed. Digital copies of the annual report and proxy materials are available online at https://ir.gentex.com/financials-and-filings/annual-reports-and-proxy-statements.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of March 23, 2021, the record date, are entitled to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, shareholders will need to go to http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GNTX2021 and, when prompted, enter the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials. Those without a 16-digit control number may attend the 2021 Annual Meeting as guests, but will not be entitled to ask questions or vote.

Votes will be counted for the following initiatives:

To elect nine directors as set forth in the Proxy Statement. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Companys auditors for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. To transact any other business that may properly come before the meeting, or any adjournment thereof.

As the meeting will be held virtually, Gentex encourages all shareholders to vote ahead of the meeting via the Internet, by telephone (1-800-690-6903), or by mail, as detailed on their shareholder proxy materials. Voting will close during the meeting, and results of the vote will be announced at the close of the meeting.

About the Company

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies. Visit the Companys website at www.gentex.com .

Contact Information:

Gentex Investor Relations

616-772-1590 x5814