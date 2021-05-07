Virios Therapeutics to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference





Virios+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with virally triggered or maintained immune responses, announced today that Greg Duncan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. ET.









The presentation will focus on the need for new approaches to treat fibromyalgia (FM), the novel antiviral approach being pursued by Virios Therapeutics, and the potential of IMC-1 as an FM treatment, based on positive results from a Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial.









A link to the live and archived webcast of the presentation may be accessed on Virios Therapeutics website under the Investors section: Events+and+Presentations.









About Virios Therapeutics









Virios Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VIRI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing novel, dual mechanism antiviral therapies to treat conditions associated with virally triggered or maintained immune responses, such as fibromyalgia (FM). Immune responses related to the activation of tissue resident Herpes Simplex Virus-1 (HSV-1) have been postulated as a potential root cause triggering and/or sustaining chronic illnesses such as FM, irritable bowel disease (IBS), chronic fatigue syndrome and other functional somatic syndromes, all of which are characterized by waxing and waning symptoms with no obvious etiology. Our lead development candidate (IMC-1) is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress HSV-1 replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted disease symptoms.









Evidence of IMC-1s efficacy on a broad spectrum of FM outcome measures was previously demonstrated in a Phase 2 clinical trial. These trial results are suggestive that IMC-1 may represent a new and novel treatment for fibromyalgia. IMC-1 has been granted fast track designation by the FDA and is currently being tested in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2B trial designed to set the stage for registrational studies. The company is led by an executive team highly experienced in the successful development and commercialization of novel therapies. For more information, please visit www.virios.com.









Forward-Looking Statements









Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, contemplate, could, estimate, expect, intend, seek, may, might, plan, potential, predict, project, target, aim, should, "will would, or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Virios Therapeutics current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled Risk Factors in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Virios Therapeutics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.





