Hilton Ranked #1 on DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity List





Hilton has been recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion by DiversityInc, placing #1 on the 2021 Top+50+Companies+for+Diversity list. This award marks the companys seventh consecutive year on the list, which highlights the nations top companies that hire, develop, retain and promote a broadly diverse workforce. Hilton also placed as a Top Company on a record 12 Specialty lists, including: Latino Executives (#2), Mentoring (#3), Philanthropy (#3), Native American/Pacific Islander Executives (#3), Executive Diversity Councils (#5), People with Disabilities (#6), Board of Directors (#6), Sponsorship (#7), Employee Resource Groups (#8), Veterans (#10), Asian American Executives (#12), and ESG (no ranking provided).









Conrad Hilton founded this company on the belief that travel could be a bridge to world peace said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. Todays recognition is evidence that our hospitality has the ability to create greater understanding and unite communities, and Im so proud of the inclusive workplace our Team Members have built together.









Hilton recently announced its plans to increase gender and ethnic diversity in leadership roles, with a focus on the future as the pace of hiring within the industry picks up. The hospitality leader has committed to achieve global gender parity and 25 percent ethnic diversity at its corporate leadership levels in the U.S. by 2027. Additionally, they have established region-specific diversity goals for hotel leadership.









We are incredibly proud and honored to receive this recognition from DiversityInc, said Laura Fuentes, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Hilton. Our progress on this journey is thanks to our Team Members and the community they have helped us build. They have embraced the power of inclusion and make Hilton a great place to work for all. Were so humbled by this honor, which means more than ever this year, and we look forward to continuing this work together.









While Hilton has been actively focused on creating programs and initiatives to advance diversity and inclusion for more than a decade, the company has taken additional actions during the past year to advance its inclusive culture, including:















Expanding the scope of its eight Team Member Resource Groups as a place for building community and allyship, while also serving as an important source of insights and perspectives for the business.









Launching Courageous Conversations, a global conversation series featuring internal and external thought leaders to explore elements of allyship, equity and inclusion.









Partnering with minority-focused organizations and HBCUs to build a diverse pipeline of talent.









Creating new leadership development programs designed to develop diverse leaders at both the corporate and hotel levels of the organization.













In 2021, Hilton has been named the %231+Best+Big+Company+to+Work+For+in+the+U.S. and %233+Best+Company+to+Work+For+in+the+U.S., as well as achieved top rankings in Argentina (#1), Canada (#1), China (#1), Turkey (#1), United Kingdom (#1), Peru (#2), Italy (#5), Saudi Arabia (#5), Colombia (#6), and Spain (#7) by Great Place to Work. The Human Rights Campaign scored the company a rating of 100% for the eighth year. The company has also been recognized by Latina Style and Military Friendly, among others, for its diversity and inclusion efforts this year.









For more information on Hiltons commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, visit jobs.hilton.com%2Fdiversity.









