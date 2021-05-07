Hilton Ranked #1 on DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hilton Ranked #1 on DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



Hilton has been recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion by DiversityInc, placing #1 on the 2021 Top+50+Companies+for+Diversity list. This award marks the companys seventh consecutive year on the list, which highlights the nations top companies that hire, develop, retain and promote a broadly diverse workforce. Hilton also placed as a Top Company on a record 12 Specialty lists, including: Latino Executives (#2), Mentoring (#3), Philanthropy (#3), Native American/Pacific Islander Executives (#3), Executive Diversity Councils (#5), People with Disabilities (#6), Board of Directors (#6), Sponsorship (#7), Employee Resource Groups (#8), Veterans (#10), Asian American Executives (#12), and ESG (no ranking provided).



Conrad Hilton founded this company on the belief that travel could be a bridge to world peace said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. Todays recognition is evidence that our hospitality has the ability to create greater understanding and unite communities, and Im so proud of the inclusive workplace our Team Members have built together.



Hilton recently announced its plans to increase gender and ethnic diversity in leadership roles, with a focus on the future as the pace of hiring within the industry picks up. The hospitality leader has committed to achieve global gender parity and 25 percent ethnic diversity at its corporate leadership levels in the U.S. by 2027. Additionally, they have established region-specific diversity goals for hotel leadership.



We are incredibly proud and honored to receive this recognition from DiversityInc, said Laura Fuentes, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Hilton. Our progress on this journey is thanks to our Team Members and the community they have helped us build. They have embraced the power of inclusion and make Hilton a great place to work for all. Were so humbled by this honor, which means more than ever this year, and we look forward to continuing this work together.



While Hilton has been actively focused on creating programs and initiatives to advance diversity and inclusion for more than a decade, the company has taken additional actions during the past year to advance its inclusive culture, including:





  • Expanding the scope of its eight Team Member Resource Groups as a place for building community and allyship, while also serving as an important source of insights and perspectives for the business.





  • Launching Courageous Conversations, a global conversation series featuring internal and external thought leaders to explore elements of allyship, equity and inclusion.





  • Partnering with minority-focused organizations and HBCUs to build a diverse pipeline of talent.





  • Creating new leadership development programs designed to develop diverse leaders at both the corporate and hotel levels of the organization.





In 2021, Hilton has been named the %231+Best+Big+Company+to+Work+For+in+the+U.S. and %233+Best+Company+to+Work+For+in+the+U.S., as well as achieved top rankings in Argentina (#1), Canada (#1), China (#1), Turkey (#1), United Kingdom (#1), Peru (#2), Italy (#5), Saudi Arabia (#5), Colombia (#6), and Spain (#7) by Great Place to Work. The Human Rights Campaign scored the company a rating of 100% for the eighth year. The company has also been recognized by Latina Style and Military Friendly, among others, for its diversity and inclusion efforts this year.



For more information on Hiltons commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, visit jobs.hilton.com%2Fdiversity.



About Hilton



Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,500 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 Worlds Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton+CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 115 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money cant buy. With the free Hilton+Honors+mobile+app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005292/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)