XL Fleet Announces Timing for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call





XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (XL Fleet or the Company), a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America, today announced the date of its earnings release and earnings conference call. The Company will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, May 17, 2021, followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the conference call will be Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet, Tod Hynes, Founder & President, and Cielo Hernandez, Chief Financial Officer.









The earnings conference call can be accessed live by dialing 855-327-6837, or for international callers, 631-891-4304 and referencing XL Fleet. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.xlfleet.com.









A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 10014684. The replay will be available until May 31, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.xlfleet.com.









XL Fleet is a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America, with more than 150 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleets hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleets plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019. For additional information, please visit www.xlfleet.com.









Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as believe, may, will, estimate, continue, anticipate, intend, expect, should, would, plan, predict, potential, seem, seek, future, outlook, and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to failure to realize the anticipated benefits from the business combination; the effects of pending and future legislation; the highly competitive nature of the Companys business and the commercial vehicle electrification market; litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity; cost increases or shortages in the components or chassis necessary to support the Companys products and services; the introduction of new technologies; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience; the potential loss of certain significant customers; privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the inability to convert its sales opportunity pipeline into binding orders; risks related to the rollout of the Companys business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on the Companys future business; the availability of capital; and the other risks discussed under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2021 and other documents that the Company files with the SEC in the future. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.





