Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021





Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market close on May 13, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on May 13, 2021 to provide a business update and discuss the financial results.









Thursday, May 13: 4:30 PM Eastern Time









Domestic: (833) 979-2765





International: (343) 761-2590





Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3081130%2F88D98EC340CEF9104A24FACA2A4283B7+%0A

Conference ID: 6864408









About Marinus Pharmaceuticals









Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, and has recently disclosed top line results from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company has initiated a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.





