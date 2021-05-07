Logo
Parsons & MMAA Provide Scholarship to Third-Generation Military Veteran

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN), in partnership with the Modern Military Association of America (MMAA), is proud to announce Jonathan Hegwood, military spouse and U.S. Army veteran, as the inaugural recipient of the 2021 MMAA Donna Johnson Military Spouse Scholarship.

After beating Stage III lymphoma, Hegwood began pursuing his Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems at West Texas A&M University. He was also recently appointed to a Commission on equity in his hometown that directly advises his city's government on issues of equity and inclusion through the lens of his lived experience. His prominent contributions are focused on "techquity," a way to use his technology expertise to help bridge gaps in equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Were committed to the lasting support of our nations military members, veterans, and their families, said Chuck McGregor, vice president of military and veterans affairs for Parsons. The chance to work with MMAA to present this scholarship to support military spouses and contribute to the promotion of inclusion and equality for all is the least we can do. We are so excited for Jonathan and look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish.

Hegwood will receive the scholarship based on his ongoing advancement of STEM education and his demonstrated commitment to continuing the legacy of Staff Sgt. Donna Johnson, a Parsons employee who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan.

MMAA is the nations largest non-profit organization dedicated to advancing fairness and equality for the LGBTQ military and veteran community, making a difference through education and advocacy. In November 2020, MMAA and Parsons established the 2021 scholarship in memory of Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Donna Johnson so military spouses may continue their education and personal development.

About Parsons

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how were making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

