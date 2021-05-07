DIRTT Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DIRTT) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT) is pleased to announce that all resolutions submitted to shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021, including the election of all eight nominees proposed as directors and listed in its Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 25, 2021, have passed.
The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|Michael T. Ford
|54,516,657
|99.53
|35,685
|0.07
|Denise E. Karkkainen
|48,695,171
|89.26
|5,857,171
|10.74
|Shauna R. King
|53,546,720
|98.16
|1,005,622
|1.84
|Todd W. Lillibridge
|48,695,090
|89.26
|5,857,252
|10.74
|James A. (Jim) Lynch
|54,516,608
|99.93
|35,734
|0.07
|Kevin P. O'Meara
|53,440,218
|97.96
|1,112,124
|2.04
|Steven E. Parry
|42,984,752
|78.80
|11,567,590
|21.20
|Diana R. Rhoten
|54,521,547
|99.94
|30,795
|0.06
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
About DIRTT
DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTTs advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Savannah, Rock Hill and Calgary. DIRTT works with distribution partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DRTT and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DRT. For more information, visit dirtt.com/investors.
