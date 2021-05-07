DIRTT Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DIRTT) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT) is pleased to announce that all resolutions submitted to shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021, including the election of all eight nominees proposed as directors and listed in its Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated March 25, 2021, have passed.



The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent Michael T. Ford 54,516,657 99.53 35,685 0.07 Denise E. Karkkainen 48,695,171 89.26 5,857,171 10.74 Shauna R. King 53,546,720 98.16 1,005,622 1.84 Todd W. Lillibridge 48,695,090 89.26 5,857,252 10.74 James A. (Jim) Lynch 54,516,608 99.93 35,734 0.07 Kevin P. O'Meara 53,440,218 97.96 1,112,124 2.04 Steven E. Parry 42,984,752 78.80 11,567,590 21.20 Diana R. Rhoten 54,521,547 99.94 30,795 0.06

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About DIRTT