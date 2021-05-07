ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

BEIJING, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.



Participant Dial-in Numbers



U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 407-9122 International (Toll): +1 (201) 493-6747 Local Access China: (400) 120 2840 Hong Kong: (800) 965561

Webcast

The call will also be made available via online webcast. Investors may access the live webcast at the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atac/mediaframe/45084/indexl.html.



The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACGs website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACGs website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACGs website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals: