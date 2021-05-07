Encompass Health to participate in the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference and Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference and Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Both conferences will be held virtually the first week of June 2021.

Encompass Health's President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Tarr, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp, and EVP and President of Inpatient Hospitals Barb Jacobsmeyer will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

Participating in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference will be Tarr and Coltharp. Their fireside chat will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. EDT.

Both events will be webcast live and will be available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facilitybased and homebased patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides highquality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860

[email protected]

