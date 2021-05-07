AAM to Receive U.S. Department of Energy Cooperative Agreement for Electric Drive Technology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AAM to Receive U.S. Department of Energy Cooperative Agreement for Electric Drive Technology

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, May 7, 2021

DETROIT, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will receive $5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance development of its next generation Electric Drive Technology.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)

The cooperative agreement from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) on behalf of the Vehicle Technologies Office is funding research projects in advanced batteries and electrification; advanced engine and fuel technologies, including technologies for off-road applications and alternative fueled engines; lightweight materials; new mobility technologies (energy efficient mobility systems) and alternative fuels technology demonstrations.

AAM will use the cooperative agreement funding to further the development of a low cost, high-performance, heavy rare earth-free 3-in-1 electric drive unit. AAM's 3-in-1 electric drive unit integrates power electronics with the electric motor and gearbox. This optimized design achieves industry-leading power density, performance and cost competitiveness.

"AAM is keenly focused on advancing innovations that further enhance the efficiency, performance and affordability of battery electric and hybrid vehicles," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe demand for sustainable propulsion systems will continue to grow in all vehicle segments. We are honored that the Department of Energy recognized the potential of AAM's electric drive technology to power a wide range of low and zero emission vehicle applications and look forward to advancing these developments with their support."

Electric Drive by AAM is a suite of innovative electric propulsion solutions that are scalable for all hybrid and battery electric vehicle segments from value-oriented mini vehicles to high-performance luxury crossovers/passenger cars and light trucks/SUVs. The systems leverage AAM's expertise in the design, engineering, analysis, testing and manufacturing of advanced driveline systems to engineer compact, quiet and efficient drive units that meet the most demanding customer requirements.

AAM was one of six Michigan projects to receive funding from the Department of Energy. AAM is working on the Electric Drive Technology at its Advanced Technology and Development Center on its World Headquarters Detroit campus.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include uncertainty around the duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contact
Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
[email protected]

Investor Contact
David H. Lim
Head of Investor Relations
(313) 758-2006
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-to-receive-us-department-of-energy-cooperative-agreement-for-electric-drive-technology-301286307.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)