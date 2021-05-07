Manulife Releases 2020 Sustainability Report and Public Accountability Statement

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today released its 2020 Sustainability Report and Public Accountability Statement. The report highlights Manulife and John Hancock's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance in 2020.

"Our mission, Decisions made easier. Lives made better, acts as a guide for everything we do. It inspires our global team to build a business that benefits all stakeholders and has a positive social and environmental impact," said Roy Gori, President & Chief Executive Officer, Manulife. "Alongside our values, our mission drove our decision-making throughout one of the most challenging periods many of us have ever faced. COVID-19 has brought heartbreak and loss to people around the world. At the same time, it has reminded us of the power of community and the importance of preparing for the future."

Some highlights from our 2020 Sustainabiility Report*:

We exceeded our 2020 BIPOC 25% new graduate hiring target in North America , with hiring rates of 40% in Canada and 37% in the U.S.

, with hiring rates of 40% in and 37% in the U.S. We continued to grow our own portfolio of green investments, investing $39.8 billion in green investments such as renewable energy and green buildings

in green investments such as renewable energy and green buildings Our forests and farms removed 1.77 mt of CO2e.

Further details on our ESG performance are available in Manulife's 2020 Sustainability Report and Public Accountability Statement, which includes the Manulife Bank Public Accountability Report available at https://www.manulife.com/en/about/sustainability.html

*All figures are as at December 31, 2020

