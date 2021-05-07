Logo
Unisys Announces Range of First-Quarter Contract Wins for ClearPath Forward® Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 7, 2021

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a series of contracts for ClearPath Forward Unisys' flagship enterprise-computing environment.

All awarded during the first quarter of 2021, the Unisys contracts announced today are:

  • A contract of more than $20 million with a European financial-services company to continue providing support for its credit card processing, card production, call center and back-office services in Southeast Europe. The solution which enables the company to process 13.3 million payment cards, handle more than 1.4 billion transactions and deliver customer services more efficiently includes ClearPath Forward professional services and technology, along with consumption-based computing capacity. In addition, the contract includes the Unisys Stealth zero-trust solution to secure communications between key financial applications.
  • The extension of a relationship with a European air navigation service provider to provide ClearPath Forward services, which will help the company maintain and evolve its corporate applications. The applications support corporate processes such as HR, Finance and Procurement, as well as more specialized applications to ensure the air traffic controllers have easy mobile access to all applicable regulatory documents.
  • As an example of how Unisys ClearPath Forward solutions benefit banks and their customers, in the first quarter of 2021 the company secured a renewal contract with United Community Banks, Inc., one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the southeastern United States, with nearly $18 billion in assets and operations in five states. Unisys is providing new ClearPath Forward FS800 financial servers and design and installation services, along with data-protection and business-continuity solutions, to support the bank's continued growth and enable secure delivery of services to more than 750,000 accounts.

"As these contracts demonstrate, our ClearPath Forward solutions encompass the hybrid architectures and secure environments for mission-critical business systems. Additionally, the alignment of core business workflows and our compute platforms drive outcome-based success for our clients across industries," said Gene Chao, senior vice president and general manager, ClearPath Forward, Unisys. "Whether it's helping clients process millions of transactions each day, enabling enterprise mobility or keeping business-critical apps secure, ClearPath Forward is the ideal foundation for the most innovative and future-facing business systems."

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0507/9833

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-announces-range-of-first-quarter-contract-wins-for-clearpath-forward-business-301286227.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

