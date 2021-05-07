Harvest Announces Settlement with Pennsylvania Department of Health Regarding Grower Processor Permittee AGRiMED Industries LLC

PHOENIX, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced a settlement agreement has been reached for Agrimed Industries of PA, LLC ("AGRiMED"). The membership interests of AGRiMED are owned by Harvest Health and Recreation Inc.

On May 6, 2021, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana and AGRiMED reached a settlement agreement concerning the operation of AGRiMED, a medical marijuana grower processor facility in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The settlement agreement allows for the conditional renewal of AGRiMED's permit and will allow for the increased production of medical marijuana in Southwestern Pennsylvania, which will help serve patients across the Commonwealth.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

