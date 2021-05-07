Petros Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and Present to Investors on May 13, 2021

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announced that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 13, 2021.

President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation at 10:50am ET on May 13, 2021.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Boctor to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

Investors can register for the conference here:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

