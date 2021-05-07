Amesite Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV in the US on the RedChip Money Report®

DETROIT, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), a high-tech artificial intelligence software company, offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling, announced today that an interview with its founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will air on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg TV in the US on Saturday, May 8th at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States.

In the exclusive interview, Sastry discusses how Amesite is bringing schools and universities into the digital age along with recent company developments and milestones.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/LN0LMFhntfg

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit www.Amesite.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-interview-to-air-on-bloomberg-tv-in-the-us-on-the-redchip-money-report-301286165.html

SOURCE Amesite