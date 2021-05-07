DocGo and Medpod team up to Provide High-touch Telehealth Services to Patients

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DocGo and Medpod team up to Provide High-touch Telehealth Services to Patients

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

MedPod's MobileDoc device leverages latest advancements in live, two-way telediagnostic communications

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), today announced that its medical provider resources will deliver telehealth medical care to patients utilizing Medpod's MobileDoc device. Through this partnership, DocGo will facilitate a range of TeleHealth Plus services, including enabling the capture and analysis of relevant patient clinical data to facilitate high quality consultations between patients and remote physicians.

Medpod takes a true 360 approach to telehealth. Uniting software, hardware and services, Medpod has revolutionized the delivery of healthcare with its Augmented Medicine Platform. The MobileDoc device packs robust professional telediagnostics capabilities into a rapidly deployable carry-on case to enable the mobilization of care directly to the patient's location. DocGo will use MobileDoc to expand provider reach with remote consultations to quickly transform any environment into a clinical care setting.

DocGo and Medpod are foundational components of the new healthcare delivery system. "We're executing on our mission to transform the delivery of healthcare with help from Medpod. With MobileDoc, DocGo's trained on-site field staff will serve as the doctor's eyes, ears and hands as they facilitate care in the patient's home under the guidance of a remote physician,"said Stan Vashovsky, founder and CEO of DocGo. "Together with Medpod, DocGo is able to provide its services to many more people, greatly enhancing the level of care they are able to receive in the comfort and safety of their own home."

Medpod's telediagnostic software platform leverages the company's extensive medical technology infrastructure and offers an unprecedented level of options for high quality doctor-patient encounters and care team information-sharing, with real-time communication. DocGo leverages its full infrastructure of software logistics, medical transportation fleet, and skilled field teams to support Telehealth medical providers and improve patient outcomes with unparalleled customer service, transparency, and industry-leading on time compliance.

"The collaboration between Medpod and DocGo brings together the foundational elements enabling healthcare to shatter the boundaries of traditional care and break free of the four walls of the hospital or clinic," said Jack Tawil, founder, Chairman and CEO of Medpod. "MobileDoc is the ultimate mobile practice and together with DocGo we are reinventing care delivery and empowering practitioners to provide high quality, optimized and transformative care to any patient, wherever and whenever it is needed."

About DocGo:
DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for medical providers, facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With TeleHealth Plus, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz transportation services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. DocGo recently announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the DocGo name and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "DCGO". For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Medpod:
Medpod, Inc. is a telehealth software, hardware and services company that enables healthcare providers to deliver high quality care, anytime, anywhere. Medpod's Augmented Medicine Platform enables providers to use the power of telediagnostics to extend their reach further into the community and transform any environment into a clinical care setting. The company's 360 degree delivery approach to transforming healthcare using advanced technology enables care at all levels of complexity and in all care settings from Acute and Sub Acute to Ambulatory and home.

Medpod works in close collaboration with best-in-class medical device manufacturers, distributors, physicians and health systems, to engineer and innovate new physical equipment and software and enable seamless cross platform data aggregation and visualization tools that help change care delivery pathways. Medpod's everlasting mission is to reduce healthcare costs, increase efficiencies and provide better patient outcomes. Medpod products, goods and services are globally distributed exclusively by Henry Schein, Inc., a Fortune 500 company. Medpod where real digital health happens.

Contact for media only:
Ahron Weiner
DocGo
[email protected]
516.244.4168

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-and-medpod-team-up-to-provide-high-touch-telehealth-services-to-patients-301286393.html

SOURCE DocGo

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)