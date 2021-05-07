Logo
Reservoir Announces Signing of Rising Country Singer-Songwriter Levi Hummon to a Worldwide Publishing Deal

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reservoir announces the signing of country singer-songwriter Levi Hummon to a worldwide publishing deal. Named one of Entertainment Weeklys 5 Artists Breaking Now and Rolling Stone Countrys One To Watch, Hummon is a true rising star for the genre.

Hummon made his imprint on the Nashville community long before he realized the extent of his craft. Born and raised in Music City, he grew up surrounded by music greats who had a profound influence on his songwriting. According to Taste of Country, Hummons 2018 EP Patient proves his singer-songwriter mark will be distinct, with CMT praising his lyrical content chock full of vulnerability and heart. In 2019, Hummon toured with a range of top country acts such as Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Lady A. Last week, he returned to the stage, performing a sold-out show at Nashvilles iconic Grand Ole Opry, alongside a lineup that included Rhett Akins, Doyle Dykes, and more.

Having already amassed over 100 million on-demand streams, Hummon is excited to continue touring and releasing music. His latest EP, 36/86 Side B, dropped April 23rd, and garnered immediate buzz with the lead single Never Wanna Be included on Spotifys New Music Friday playlist upon release.

On the heels of recent features in Billboard and Forbes, plus a performance on the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna, Hummon was featured in an interview with People discussing the inspiration behind 36/86 Side B, stating, falling in love during a pandemic can really serve as constant inspiration as a songwriter."

Just as the world is beginning to spin again, Im so excited to be joining the Reservoir team here in Nashville, said Hummon. [EVP of Creative] John Ozier and [VP of Creative] Greg Gallo are incredible champions for so many amazing songwriters-artists and Im fired up to be a part of that growing roster. We have a big year ahead, full of new music, and this is such an exciting piece of the next chapter.

Reservoir EVP of Creative, John Ozier adds, Levi offers such truth in his lyricism, which is the mark of a really compelling singer-songwriter. We are so happy to welcome him to the Reservoir roster and give him the support to continue writing music and sharing it with the world.

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH II (ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, the company has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 26,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900, and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboards Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwides The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Its publishing catalog includes historic pieces written and performed by greats like Billy Strayhorn, Hoagy Carmichael, and John Denver; the contemporary-classic catalogs of Sheryl Crow and Phantogram; and current award-winning hits performed by the likes of Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Cardi B and more. The companys roster of active writers and producers includes the award-winning James Fauntleroy, Ali Tamposi, and Jamie Hartman, plus popular performing artists 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Migos Offset and Takeoff.

Reservoirs collection of film music includes rights to scores created by award-winning composer-producer Hans Zimmer, as heard in the motion pictures The Lion King, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Gladiator, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and over 150 other titles.

The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005085/en/

