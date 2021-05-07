Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), ( GWRS), (TSX: GWR), announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 29, 2021, for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 17, 2021 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 22,587,996 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 19,197,507 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Votes For% of Total Shares
Voted		Votes Withheld% of Total
Shares Voted		Broker Non-
Votes		% of Total
Shares Voted
Ron L. Fleming18,292,901 95.29%114,499 0.60%790,107 4.12%
Richard M. Alexander15,020,223 78.24%3,387,177 17.64%790,107 4.12%
Debra G. Coy15,719,846 81.88%2,687,554 14.00%790,107 4.12%
Brett Huckelbridge18,210,361 94.86%197,039 1.03%790,107 4.12%
David Rousseau18,300,515 95.33%106,885 0.56%790,107 4.12%
Jonathan L. Levine18,291,189 95.28%116,211 0.61%790,107 4.12%
Andrew M. Cohen18,275,545 95.20%131,855 0.69%790,107 4.12%

In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For% of Total
Shares Voted		Votes Against% of Total
Shares Voted		Abstentions% of Total
Shares Voted		Broker Non-
Votes		% of Total
Shares Voted
19,166,09099.84%3,6110.02%27,8060.14%%

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The companys service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
SVP and CFO
Tel (480) 999-5104
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMTkxOCM0MTcxNTU4IzIwODEwMDU=
efa58ffa-f692-4ba5-a5ad-fb6e5707baec
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)