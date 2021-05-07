Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

PHOENIX, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), ( GWRS), (TSX: GWR), announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 29, 2021, for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 17, 2021 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 22,587,996 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 19,197,507 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:



Votes For % of Total Shares

Voted Votes Withheld % of Total

Shares Voted Broker Non-

Votes % of Total

Shares Voted Ron L. Fleming 18,292,901 95.29% 114,499 0.60% 790,107 4.12% Richard M. Alexander 15,020,223 78.24% 3,387,177 17.64% 790,107 4.12% Debra G. Coy 15,719,846 81.88% 2,687,554 14.00% 790,107 4.12% Brett Huckelbridge 18,210,361 94.86% 197,039 1.03% 790,107 4.12% David Rousseau 18,300,515 95.33% 106,885 0.56% 790,107 4.12% Jonathan L. Levine 18,291,189 95.28% 116,211 0.61% 790,107 4.12% Andrew M. Cohen 18,275,545 95.20% 131,855 0.69% 790,107 4.12%

In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % of Total

Shares Voted Votes Against % of Total

Shares Voted Abstentions % of Total

Shares Voted Broker Non-

Votes % of Total

Shares Voted 19,166,090 99.84% 3,611 0.02% 27,806 0.14% %

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The companys service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM includes additional smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

