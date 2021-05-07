Royalty Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc ( RPRX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of May:



Bank of America 2021 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

7 th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit on Thursday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. EDT



The webcasts will be accessible from Royalty Pharmas Events page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. Webcasts will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industrys leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharmas current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&Js Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizers Xtandi, Biogens Tysabri, Gileads Trodelvy, Mercks Januvia, Novartis Promacta, and Vertexs Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

