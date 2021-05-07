XPeng Charging Network Exceeds 1,000 Stations in China





XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV) today announced that its own-brand charging network across China has now reached 1,140 stations, spanning 164 Chinese cities.





XPeng is the first new EV maker in China to offer free lifetime charging services for its customers, demonstrating its strong commitment to popularizing smart EVs by providing easy access to free charging facilities, enhancing customer experience and increasing EV user convenience.









The company has built a comprehensive charging network, now including 19,019 free charging and supercharging piles in 1,140 charging stations, covering city roads and highways across 164 Chinese cities. These complement XPengs smart EV product offering and the variety of battery power and range options, offering the flexibility and convenience for different customer needs and driving scenarios.









Last week, XPeng launched another 13 charging stations along the 2,250 km Sichuan Tibet expressway. XPeng customers now have access to its free charging facilities every 170 km along this scenic route, from 500 meters to 4,100 meters above sea level.









XPeng focuses on facilitating urban mobility, as well as long-distance inter-city driving convenience for customers. It is one of the few smart EV makers in China that is building out its own charging stations, as well as partnering with other established charging networks.









The company plans to expand its free charging service network further during 2021 to 200 cities, covering a broader range of locations, including highways and airports.









About XPeng









XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Companys Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com.





