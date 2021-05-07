Logo
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM ET on May 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (The ONE Group or the Company) (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced that Emanuel Manny Hilario, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tyler Loy, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release containing the first quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-412-317-6671; the passcode is 13719743. The replay will be available until May 25, 2021.



The webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations tab of The ONE Groups website at www.togrp.com under News / Events.



About The ONE Group



The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Groups focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:





  • STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 21 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East; and,





  • Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill brand with 24 U.S. locations, features American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.





ONE Hospitality, The ONE Groups food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

