IMAC Holdings to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and Present to Investors on May 13, 2021

Brentwood, Tenn., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( IMAC, IMACW), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, announced today that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 13, 2021.



Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Ervin will deliver his corporate presentation at 3:30pm ET on May 13, 2021.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Ervin to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

Investors can register for the conference here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life-science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages more than 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk. IMACs outpatient medical clinics emphasize treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

