(PCT) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your PureCycle Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCT).

On May 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research issued a report concerning PureCycle wherein Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about PureCycle. Specifically, the report stated, "PureCycle is the latest zero-revenue, ESG-themed SPAC taken public with a bold story about how it will someday revolutionize the plastics recycling industry." Further stating, "The company's insiders and SPAC sponsors do not seem inclined to wait to see how its claims will work out: they've collectively positioned themselves to clear ~$90 million in cash and tradable shares before the company generates a single dime in revenue."

Additionally, the report stated that "PureCycle's Chairman/CEO and other associated executives collectively took 6 companies public prior to PureCycle. All have failed, resulting in 2 bankruptcies, 3 delistings, and 1 acquisition after a ~95% decline. Over $760 million in public shareholder capital was incinerated in the process."

Following this news, the price of PureCycle common shares fell 39.69% on May 6, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a PureCycle shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

