Hyundai Motor America Selects Culture Brands as its African American Marketing Agency of Record

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has selected independent and minority- and female-owned Culture Brands as its African American marketing agency of record. Culture Brands will provide strategic marketing solutions for reaching and engaging African American audiences more effectively and will begin work this month with the launch of the all-new 2022 Tucson. Hyundai has entered a multi-year agreement with Culture Brands following a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process.

"At Hyundai, our vision is progress for humanity, and that includes making our marketing more inclusive and representative," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We selected Culture Brands for its expertise in reaching multicultural communities in culturally relevant ways. We can't wait to get started and be more strategic, targeted and authentic in how we communicate with African American consumers."

"At Culture Brands, we use our media platforms, consumer brands and partnerships to generate culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content; we aren't just marketers, we are culture shapers and shifters," said Eunique Jones Gibson, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Culture Brands. "We are honored that Hyundai has chosen Culture Brands as its collaborative partner and look forward to working with them to create and execute campaigns that resonate with the African American audience."

Culture Brands is known for developing innovative content that refutes stereotypes and champions audiences to celebrate unsung Black figures and unwritten history beyond 28 days a year. They currently house properties such as the award-winning platform Because Of Them We Can, as well as CultureTags, and Dream Village which executed a multi-city tour with OWN and American Family Insurance in 2018.

Culture Brands will collaborate with Hyundai to develop African American marketing strategies, create new vehicle campaigns, provide experiential and social media strategy, and consult on media buying decisions. In addition to the Tucson campaign, Culture Brands will support future model and IONIQ sub-brand launches, as well as Hyundai Hope On Wheels activities in 2021.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 15-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that inspire African American audiences by ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can, Because of Them We Can Box (Just For Kids), #CultureTags and Dream Village. Culture Brands is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Hyattsville, MD.

www.culturebrands.co

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assuranceour promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-america-selects-culture-brands-as-its-african-american-marketing-agency-of-record-301286544.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America