WELL Health to Participate in Upcoming CIBC Virtual Technology & Innovation Conference 9.0

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, today announced that Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the upcoming CIBC Virtual Technology & Innovation Conference 9.0.

Mr. Shahbazi will be participating in a fireside chat with CIBC analyst Scott Fletcher on Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 2:10pm EST (11:10am PST). Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings at the conference. Institutional investors should contact their CIBC representative to register and to receive more information.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates primary and executive healthcare clinics in both Canada and the US, operates a multi-national digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) business serving thousands of healthcare clinics and health systems of all sizes and operates a multi-national portfolio of telehealth services which includes one of the largest telehealth service providers in Canada. WELL is also a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL's wholly owned subsidiary CRH Medical is a leading provider of anesthesia services and the patented O'Regan hemorrhoid banding product to gastrointestinal focused clinics. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com, and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-to-participate-in-upcoming-cibc-virtual-technology--innovation-conference-9-0--301286484.html

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.