Marvell Named a Best Place to Work in Silicon Valley

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) is pleased to announce it has placed 7th overall in the Best Places to Work 2021 largest company category at the annual awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. Marvell was also recognized with a ranking of #4 in its category for Workplace Wellness. Marvell was selected for inclusion on this year's list based on survey responses by its employees, who highlighted the company's exceptional leadership, culture, management practices, corporate benefits, opportunities for professional growth, and focus on health and wellness, among other key traits.

"We are extremely proud to be named a Best Place to Work. This award is truly a reflection of Marvell's culture and the values we work hard to promote every day," said Matt Murphy, president and CEO, Marvell. "What makes this honor so special is that it recognizes companies that received the highest ratings from their employees. Marvell's emphasis on employee engagement, wellness, work-life balance, and career development has fostered an environment where employees can do their best work with pride."

To address the evolving needs of employees, Marvell implemented several innovative programs in 2020:

  • For mental health, Marvell implemented a robust program for employees and dependents, providing coaching, counseling and a platform of self-guided courses and meditations.
  • To promote at-home fitness, Marvell announced a monthly reimbursement for virtual fitness subscriptions. Employees were also provided a one-time stipend for furnishing at-home offices to ensure proper ergonomics.
  • Marvell implemented a charitable matching program to support those disproportionately affected as a result of COVID-19, as well as to organizations whose mission it is to fight racism and discrimination in our communities.
  • Marvell also provided quarterly, four-day "recharge weekends" for employees worldwide to address the stress and anxiety many employees felt throughout 2020.

The 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work rankings and winners can be found at https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose/best-places-to-work.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transformfor the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact:
Stacey Keegan
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
[email protected]

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-named-a-best-place-to-work-in-silicon-valley-301286511.html

SOURCE Marvell

Rating:
