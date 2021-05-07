Logo
Marriott International Named to DiversityInc Hall of Fame

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Becomes First and Only Hospitality Company to Achieve this Distinction

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., May 7, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After leading the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2020, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) was named to the DiversityInc Hall of Fame, as the first hospitality company joining previously number one ranked companies. DiversityInc announced this recognition on May 6 during their annual awards event.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

The DiversityInc Hall of Fame list recognizes companies that are driven, based on company-submitted data, in six key areas to include leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.

"Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is a business imperative that has proven to be even more relevant in the most challenging times," said Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "It inspires a culture of engaged associates who live our core values and take care of our communities, our guests and each other. We are incredibly honored to join the DiversityInc Hall of Fame."

Marriott has consistently championed diversity, equity and inclusion and has been recognized for its talent development programs with a long list of notable and lifetime achievement awards, including - Working Mother 100 Best Companies Quarter-Century Club and Hall of Fame, Black Enterprise Best Companies for Diversity, a repeat LATINA Style Company of the Year, Asia Society Best Companies for Asian Pacific Americans, National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) Top 10 Companies for Executive Women and Hall of Fame, National Organization on Disability (NOD) Leading Disability Employer, AAPD and Disability:IN DEI Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For each year since inception of the list in 1998, and have received a 100 percent score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for many years.

"Marriott International's foundation is built upon the wellbeing of our associates, and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion is critical to keeping our legacy vibrant for future generations," said Dr. David Rodriguez, EVP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Marriott International. "As we join the DiversityInc Hall of Fame, our work doesn't end. Our commitment to ensure a culture of belonging and respect for all associates remains steadfast."

Marriott has continually been recognized for its outstanding workplace programs. For a comprehensive list, please visit Awards and Recognition. For more information on Marriott's global diversity and inclusion initiatives, visit www.marriott.com/diversity.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-named-to-diversityinc-hall-of-fame-301286613.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

