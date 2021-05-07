MENLO PARK, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global staffing firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) announced today it has been named one of the 2021 Bay Area's Best Places to Work. The annual awards program is presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Nominees were evaluated and ranked based on scores obtained from an independent survey of Bay Area employees. The winning companies were those whose workers rated them highest on such values as workplace fun, collaborative culture, management practices, compensation and benefits offerings, and other amenities.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the Bay Area's Best Places to Work," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "It's a testament to our staffing, consulting and corporate services employees in the Bay Area who contribute to our culture of success and put into action the founding principles that guide our company."

AboutRobert Half

Founded in 1948,Robert Halfis the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half is a company with purpose: To help people find meaningful employment and businesses identify the talent they need to succeed. Being a socially responsible corporate citizen and an active participant in the communities where it operates is a cornerstone of the company's mission statement. Learn more about Robert Half's corporate citizenship efforts.

Robert Halfhas staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide and offers job search services atroberthalf.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-recognized-as-a-2021-bay-area-best-place-to-work-301286508.html

SOURCE Robert Half