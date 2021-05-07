Logo
Aeromexico Reports April 2021 Traffic Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, May 7, 2021

MEXICO CITY, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported April 2021 operational results. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a historic drop in passenger demand and operations since the third week of March 2020, hence Aeromexico will compare traffic results versus 2019.

  • Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 204 thousand passengers in April 2021, an increase of 3.1% versus March 2021. Passengers carried were at 71.4% of April 2019 levels - domestic at 89.4% and international at 40.7%.
  • Aeromexico's capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs) increased by 3.2% compared to March 2021 and was at 57.5% of April 2019. Domestic capacity, neared full recovery, reaching 97.4% of April 2019's level. International ASK recovery reached 42.2% in April 2021 versus April 2019.
  • Demand measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) increased by 0.9% compared to March 2021 and was at 49.7% of April 2019. April results reflect a strong recovery in domestic demand. International demand, while gradually improving in certain regions, continues to trail domestic driven by government restrictions on entry and/or exit in many countries to which Aeromexico operates.
  • Aeromexico's April load factor was 75.1%, a decrease of 0.2 p.p. versus March 2021 and a 7.1 p.p. decrease versus April 2019. Domestic load factor was 81.9%, a decrease of 0.6 p.p. versus April 2019.
  • During May 2021, Aeromexico plans to increase frequencies to Ecuador from Mexico City and will be operating 9 weekly flights.














April


YTD April


2021

2020

2019

Var vs 2020

Var vs 2019


2021

2020

2019

Var vs 2020

Var vs 2019













RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)












Domestic

914

139

946

559.2%

-3.3%


3,421

2,586

3,750

32.3%

-8.8%

International

783

90

2,468

766.3%

-68.3%


2,991

6,278

9,927

-52.4%

-69.9%

Total

1,697

229

3,414

640.9%

-50.3%


6,412

8,863

13,677

-27.7%

-53.1%













ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)












Domestic

1,116

254

1,146

339.5%

-2.6%


4,229

3,609

4,672

17.2%

-9.5%

International

1,270

480

3,009

164.4%

-57.8%


5,269

8,496

11,997

-38.0%

-56.1%

Total

2,387

734

4,154

225.0%

-42.5%


9,497

12,106

16,669

-21.5%

-43.0%













Load Factor (itinerary, %)




p.p.

p.p.





p.p.

p.p.

Domestic

81.9

54.6

82.5

27.3

-0.6


80.9

71.6

80.3

9.3

0.6

International

68.4

39.5

82.0

28.9

-13.6


61.3

76.3

82.8

-15.1

-21.5

Total

75.1

47.9

82.2

27.2

-7.1


70.4

74.9

82.1

-4.5

-11.7













Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)












Domestic

949

131

1,062

625.4%

-10.6%


3,493

2,884

4,249

21.1%

-17.8%

International

254

20

625

1185.8%

-59.3%


868

1,445

2,511

-39.9%

-65.4%

Total

1,204

151

1,687

699.0%

-28.6%


4,361

4,330

6,760

0.7%

-35.5%


Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

  • "RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.
  • "ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.
  • "Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.
  • "Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.
  • Grupo Aeromexico's investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors
  • Grupo Aeromxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America, will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.
www.aeromexico.com
www.skyteam.co

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-reports-april-2021-traffic-results-301286625.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

