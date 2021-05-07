Logo
ALFI Inc: A Little Known Yet Compelling Ad-Tech Play

The company has a strong digital OOH offering that offers targeted marketing features

Author's Avatar
Ishan Majumdar
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

The digital out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry was one of the worst-hit industries during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the increased vaccine distributions, more and more people are stepping out of home, which is expected to help this industry revive over the coming months.

ALFI Inc (

ALF, Financial) is a recently listed advertising technology company within the digital OOH domain that offers an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise software as a service (SaaS) solution. The company's stock lost value upon listing, but in my view, its technology appears to be quite robust, making an a compelling pick for technology growth investors.

Business model

Advertising has transformed beyond static displays and now can be extended to dynamic, immersive experiences through the use of technologies such as augmented reality, blockchain, machine learning and haptics.

Alfi's technology delivers relevant content to customers by analyzing the user's demographics, psychographics and geolocation. The technology utilizes computer vision powered by a proprietary machine-learning algorithm that senses human behavior and provides customized content with AI and smart technology allowing it to detect user demographics and provide relevant, targeted ads tailored to individual users.

Big data has become one of the most important requirements in the digital OOH industry and Alfi's data-rich reporting functionality ensures that marketers have access to information regarding the taste and preferences of consumers and also the view counts of ads. As soon as a consumer appears in front of an Alfi-enabled device, the technology searches in its data of advertisements to serve up the most relevant content base on the criteria determined by the advertiser, and this entire process is completed in a matter of milliseconds.

Alfi uses its hardware product as an enabler for the customer experience, which costs less than $100 per digital screen and has the capability to generate more than $1,000 per month per device in revenue, indicating a huge margin potential. The company's platform remains GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant and does not use any cookies or store personal data and facial images, hence keeping the consumer privacy intact.

The Alfi triple lift

The company engaged itself in many case studies and trials in the process of validating its products and concept and one among those is the Alfi triple lift. As a part of this trial, the management installed 100 tablets in taxis and advertised close to 30 different brands for a period of around 30 days.

The results that Alfi witnessed were outstanding as its tablets were able to drive close to 12.5 million impressions. Even at this small scale, the model had the potential to generate close to $1 million in revenues within 100 days. The best part of Alfi-enabled devices was that they recorded an impression only when a user was in front of the screen, thereby enabling advertisers to have access to concrete and authentic data that can be used for their brand evolution.

The company claims to have charged a CPM (cost per mille) rate of $7.50, which is significantly lower than the industry average of $21 and managed to attain an impressive clickthrough rate of 10%. To make this model scalable, the Alfi management is looking to do a revenue share with taxi drivers and give them 10% of the revenues generated from Alfi screens installed in their taxis. This strategy has great potential to drive revenue since this encourages the drivers to have the Alfi tablets placed in their cabs and help widen the scale of the company.

Valuation

In May 2021, Alfi announced the closing of its initial public offering at an exercise price of $4.15 per share. As we can see in the above chart, the company's stock opened below $3 but has managed to climb back close to the IPO price.

From a macro-economic point of view, the research by PQ Media indicates that the digital OOH industry accounted for 28.3% of all out-of-home ads in 2019, and this is predicted to rise to 38.3% by 2023.

Alfi's technology is well-positioned to gain from this momentum. With the economic recovery in progress, I believe that marketers are expected to start allotting higher budgets for digital OOH advertising and there would be plenty of opportunities for Alfi to grow.

Disclosure: No positions.

Author's Avatar
I am a qualified Chartered Accountant with a Masters in Management (Grande Ecole) from HEC Paris. I run a proprietary boutique financial advisory firm called Baptista Research (www.baptistaresearch.com) specializing in M&A, corporate advisory, equity research and valuation of listed companies. I have nearly a decade of experience spread across investment banks, financial advisory firms, investment funds and other corporates in many different geographies, such as France, Spain, India and others. I was a part of the LBO Financing team at BNP Paribas where I worked on deals with a combined enterprise value of over $1 billion. I have also worked in mergers and acquisitions with Credit Agricole CIB and corporate strategy with Groupe Danone SA. Over the years, I have developed a strong specialization in corporate valuations, strategy and financial analysis.