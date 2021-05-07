Logo
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, The Kroger Co, Chubb

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Kansas City Southern, sells CVS Health Corp, The Kroger Co, Chubb, Chevron Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bigelow+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,196 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 192,237 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 176,700 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
  4. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 162,758 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 68,404 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 94,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.20%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $146.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Reduced: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 23.38%. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC still held 3,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.95%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $663.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC still held 320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC still held 988 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider