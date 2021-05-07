Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, The Kroger Co, Chubb

New Purchases: BAC, KSU, ATVI, MUB,

Investment company Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Kansas City Southern, sells CVS Health Corp, The Kroger Co, Chubb, Chevron Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,196 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 192,237 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 176,700 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 162,758 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 68,404 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 94,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.20%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $146.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 23.38%. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC still held 3,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.95%. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $663.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC still held 320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC still held 988 shares as of 2021-03-31.